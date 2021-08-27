Mitsotakis, Menendez affirm bilateral ties

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) greets US Senator Bob Menendez, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, ahead of their meeting at Maximos Mansion, Thursday. Menendez highlighted the leading role played by Greece in current major international and regional issues. During his speech last night at the Acropolis Museum, he said the rules-based international order that brought so much prosperity, peace and progress in the decades since WWII is under threat like never before. “We have an increasingly bold China, determined to rewrite the rules of the world in its own favor… A revanchist Russia threatening the security of its neighbors, and an increasingly aggressive Turkey,” he noted.