The Togo-flagged Sea Bird cargo ship that sank on Saturday off the rocky islet of Karavia has released quantities of fuel and oil residues which have spread more than 3-5 nautical miles from the wreck, according to media reports on Tuesday.

It ran aground and sank just off Karavia, about 70 nautical miles south of Athens in the Myrtoan Sea.

It had been on its way from Ukraine to Tunisia, on a southwesterly course off the coast of the Peloponnese.