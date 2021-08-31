Migrants intercepted off Milos, Kythira

The port authority on the island of Milos said on Tuesday it had intercepted a yacht with 124 foreign nationals on board on Monday.

According to reports, the port authority sprang into action after it received information about the presence of a yacht in the sea area off ​​Agia Kyriaki beach, on the southern side of the island, with a number of passengers.

All the passengers were transported safely to land.

Local reports said that the yacht had taken in some water, while stressing there was no marine pollution.

On Sunday the port authority of the island of Kythira located a sailing boat with 35 foreign nationals on board and arrested their two foreign traffickers, aged 36 and 71.

The boat was found after it ran aground on the rocky shore on the west of the island.

On the same day and also off Kythira, authorities located 72 foreign nationals on a sailing boat.

Two of them, aged 29 and 36, are believed to be the traffickers and have been arrested.