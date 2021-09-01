NEWS

FM: Greece can be North Macedonia’s ‘best friend’

[Intime News]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday relayed Greece’s intention to become North Macedonia’s most important partner during a visit to Skopje.

“Greece wants and can be the closest ally of North Macedonia and its best friend,” Dendias said, noting that Athens has every interest in the stability of the Western Balkans.

Dendias held talks with counterpart Bujar Osmani, President Stevo Pendarovski and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and other officials of Greece’s northern neighbor. He said the full implementation of the Prespes agreement would serve as a foundation for closer relations. 

Moreover, Dendias also reportedly raised Athens’ concern about the recent defense agreement between Skopje and Ankara. Sources from North Macedonia noted that the agreement with Turkey is nothing to concern Athens and that Skopje takes into account Greece’s sensitivities regarding Turkey.

