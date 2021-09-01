deaths-from-covid-19-jump-to-47

The latest number of deaths from Covid-19 jumped to 47 from 22 the previous day, according to the latest data by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) published on Wednesday.

This brought the total death toll from the disease to 13,743.

Health authorities also reported a drop in new infections to 2,871 from 3,628 on Tuesday, raising the overall number since the start of the pandemic to 590,832.

EODY said 346 Covid-19 patients are on ventilators.

A total of 267 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours. The median age of new infections is 39 years, while the median age of patients who died was 78 years.