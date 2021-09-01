woman-s-body-found-buried-in-concrete-floor

Police in the Peloponnese are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body that was found buried in the courtyard of a house in Ano Poli Kyparissia, in Messinia.

State broadcaster ERT said the body was discovered on Wednesday morning after the owners of the home noticed a discolored patch on the concrete floor of their courtyard and decided to dig it up to see what’s underneath.

Investigators are reportedly working on the assumption that the body may be that of a 42-year-old Romanian national who was a former tenant at the house and went missing last February.

Her boyfriend, who has reportedly been described by neighbors as an abusive alcoholic, also disappeared at around the same time and is thought to have returned to his native Romania.

A forensic investigation is expected to shed more light on the case.