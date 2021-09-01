NEWS

Schinas cancels US trip due to lack of travel reciprocity

schinas-cancels-us-trip-due-to-lack-of-travel-reciprocity

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday he had cancelled a planned trip to the United States due to the latter’s continued ban on European travellers.

“I cancelled my planned trip to the USA next week because I do not find the lack of reciprocity on travel rules fair. Nor does it make sense — Europe is the most vaccinated continent in the world,” the EU official said talking at a conference of the European Forum Alpbach in Austria. 

On Monday, European Union governments agreed to remove the US from the EU’s safe travel list, meaning Americans will face tighter controls, such as Covid-19 tests and quarantines. The US does not allow travellers from Europe to enter the country.

Travel Tourism US EU
READ MORE
european-union-will-let-vaccinated-americans-visit-this-summer
NEWS

European Union will let vaccinated Americans visit this summer

eu-moves-to-reintroduce-covid-travel-curbs-on-us-diplomats-say
NEWS

EU moves to reintroduce Covid travel curbs on US, diplomats say

eu-to-add-canada-10-other-states-to-safe-travel-list
NEWS

EU to add Canada, 10 other states to safe travel list

[Dimitri Messinis/AP]
NEWS

Greek tourism faced with new threat

The much anticipated start to the tourist season has been pushed back to late March, while real tourist inflows are not expected to start until May. [EPA]
NEWS

EU executive urges reopening in summer to vaccinated tourists

eu-reaches-deal-on-covid-19-passes-for-summer-travel
NEWS

EU reaches deal on Covid-19 passes for summer travel