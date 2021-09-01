schinas-cancels-us-trip-due-to-lack-of-travel-reciprocity

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday he had cancelled a planned trip to the United States due to the latter’s continued ban on European travellers.

“I cancelled my planned trip to the USA next week because I do not find the lack of reciprocity on travel rules fair. Nor does it make sense — Europe is the most vaccinated continent in the world,” the EU official said talking at a conference of the European Forum Alpbach in Austria.

On Monday, European Union governments agreed to remove the US from the EU’s safe travel list, meaning Americans will face tighter controls, such as Covid-19 tests and quarantines. The US does not allow travellers from Europe to enter the country.