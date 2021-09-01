5-895-unvaccinated-healthcare-staff-suspended

A total of 5,895 work suspensions have been issued, delivered, or are in the process of being delivered to unvaccinated healthcare professionals working in hospitals, as a government law came into force on Wednesday, according to data cited by Skai TV.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Suspension Commission of the Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, rejected applications submitted by medical, nursing and other hospital staff requesting the suspension of the government decision that mandates the inoculation of all employees in the national healthcare system and the suspension of those who refuse to get the vaccine against Covid-19.

A seperate appeal to annul and suspend the law submitted by the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) will be discussed by the court’s plenary on October 8.