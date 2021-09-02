New Covid-19 cases at 2,840, deaths climb by 33

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday reported 2,840 new coronavirus infections and 33 Covid-related fatalities which took Greece’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 13,777.

In its daily bulletin on the course of the pandemic, EODY said that 362 patients are on ventilators at Greece’s Covid referral hospitals and of them, 332 (91.7%) are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated and 30 (8.3%) have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The average age of patients testing positive for the virus stands at 39 years old, while the average age of those who have died is 78 years old.

Thursday’s case number is a small improvement from the day before, when EODY reported 2,871 new infections, but a bigger one in terms of fatalities, as Wednesday saw 47 deaths.