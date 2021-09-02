NEWS

New Covid-19 cases at 2,840, deaths climb by 33

new-covid-19-cases-at-2-840-deaths-climb-by-33
[AP]

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday reported 2,840 new coronavirus infections and 33 Covid-related fatalities which took Greece’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 13,777.

In its daily bulletin on the course of the pandemic, EODY said that 362 patients are on ventilators at Greece’s Covid referral hospitals and of them, 332 (91.7%) are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated and 30 (8.3%) have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The average age of patients testing positive for the virus stands at 39 years old, while the average age of those who have died is 78 years old.

Thursday’s case number is a small improvement from the day before, when EODY reported 2,871 new infections, but a bigger one in terms of fatalities, as Wednesday saw 47 deaths. 

READ MORE
In this January. 24, 1968 file photo, Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis sits in the Appeals Court, in Athens, Greece, after he had qualified to be released from prison under leniency measures enacted by the ruling Greek Junta. Mikis Theodorakis, the beloved Greek composer whose rousing music and life of political defiance won acclaim abroad and inspired millions at home, died on Thursday. He was 96. [AP]
NEWS

Greek music great Mikis Theodorakis dies at 96

theodorakis-death-a-great-loss-for-all-who-love-his-country-says-irish-president
NEWS

Theodorakis’ death a ‘great loss for all who love his country,’ says Irish president

elpidophoros-expresses-condolences-over-death-of-theodorakis
NEWS

Elpidophoros expresses condolences over death of Theodorakis

[Intime News]
NEWS

Teen, footballer testify over alleged gang rape

eu-must-create-rapid-reaction-force-top-officials-say
NEWS

EU must create rapid reaction force, top officials say

greek-american-rapper-dies-in-car-crash
NEWS

Greek-American rapper dies in car crash