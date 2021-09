Archbishop Elpidophoros of America expressed his condolences over the death of eminent Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis on Thursday, posting a message on Twitter.

“His brilliant music compositions, recognized worldwide, will forever be identified with Hellenism, while also reminding us of his relentless struggle for Democracy, Freedom and Justice,” he said in his post.

“May you Rest In Peace, Mikis Theodorakis,” he added.