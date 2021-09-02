greek-american-rapper-dies-in-car-crash

A 34-year-old Greek-American rapper died in a car crash in southern Athens early Thursday morning, police said.

Peter Anastasopoulos, known with the moniker Mad Clip, was driving on Vouliagmenis Avenue at 2.30 a.m. when he lost control of his car and smashed into a power pole and then a tree.

It took 12 firefighters to remove him from the wreckage of the vehicle unconscious, the Fire Department said. The car, a Porsche, had been cut in two. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Anastasopoulos was transported by ambulance to Evangelismos Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Traffic police is investigating the incident.

Mad Clip was born in New York in 1988 and came to Greece for the first time at the age of 13. He released four albums — Super Trapper, O Amerikanos, Super Trapper II, and Still Active, while his songs had garnered millions of views on YouTube.