Teen, footballer testify over alleged gang rape

The teenage girl who has accused an Olympiakos defender and his 40-year-old manager of gang rape gave evidence to the examining magistrate on Thursday morning, testifying in person.

The victim has accused Portugal’s Ruben Semedo and his manager of sexually assaulting her in the footballer’s home after meeting her in a bar at the seaside Attica town of Oropos last Saturday.

The footballer, who has denied all charges, and the second suspect also appeared before the magistrate on Thursday afternoon.