NEWS

Teen, footballer testify over alleged gang rape

teen-footballer-testify-over-alleged-gang-rape
[Intime News]

The teenage girl who has accused an Olympiakos defender and his 40-year-old manager of gang rape gave evidence to the examining magistrate on Thursday morning, testifying in person.

The victim has accused Portugal’s Ruben Semedo and his manager of sexually assaulting her in the footballer’s home after meeting her in a bar at the seaside Attica town of Oropos last Saturday.

The footballer, who has denied all charges, and the second suspect also appeared before the magistrate on Thursday afternoon.

 

Crime
READ MORE
[File photo]
NEWS

Three injured as shots fired at Kavala beach bar

[File photo]
NEWS

Woman’s body found buried in concrete floor

[InTime News]
NEWS

Soccer player given more time to prepare deposition

arrests-for-forged-travel-papers-made-at-crete-airport
NEWS

Arrests for forged travel papers made at Crete airport

young-irishman-dies-in-brawl-with-compatriot-on-greek-island
NEWS

Young Irishman dies in brawl with compatriot on Greek island

second-suspect-in-alleged-rape-of-17-year-old-arrested
NEWS

Second suspect in alleged rape of 17-year-old arrested