Ministry opens window to unvaccinated health workers
The Health Ministry on Thursday opened a window to unvaccinated staff at the country’s hospitals and other medical facilities who have been suspended from duty for failing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
According to an announcement, a legal amendment is being drafted that will allow suspension notices to be taken back if workers get a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
However, it warned that they would also have to complete vaccination with a second dose where necessary if they want to keep their jobs.