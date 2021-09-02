NEWS

Ministry opens window to unvaccinated health workers

ministry-opens-window-to-unvaccinated-health-workers
[Reuters]

The Health Ministry on Thursday opened a window to unvaccinated staff at the country’s hospitals and other medical facilities who have been suspended from duty for failing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to an announcement, a legal amendment is being drafted that will allow suspension notices to be taken back if workers get a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. 

However, it warned that they would also have to complete vaccination with a second dose where necessary if they want to keep their jobs.

READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases at 2,840, deaths climb by 33

In this January. 24, 1968 file photo, Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis sits in the Appeals Court, in Athens, Greece, after he had qualified to be released from prison under leniency measures enacted by the ruling Greek Junta. Mikis Theodorakis, the beloved Greek composer whose rousing music and life of political defiance won acclaim abroad and inspired millions at home, died on Thursday. He was 96. [AP]
NEWS

Greek music great Mikis Theodorakis dies at 96

theodorakis-death-a-great-loss-for-all-who-love-his-country-says-irish-president
NEWS

Theodorakis’ death a ‘great loss for all who love his country,’ says Irish president

elpidophoros-expresses-condolences-over-death-of-theodorakis
NEWS

Elpidophoros expresses condolences over death of Theodorakis

[Intime News]
NEWS

Teen, footballer testify over alleged gang rape

eu-must-create-rapid-reaction-force-top-officials-say
NEWS

EU must create rapid reaction force, top officials say