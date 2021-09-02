migrant-hostage-racket-busted-in-northern-greece

Police have arrested a group of migrants on charges they held five foreign nationals, reportedly Indians, for one day at knifepoint in a forest area near the settlement of Mikro Dasos in Polykastro, Kilkis, in northern Greece.

The five had arrived in Greece illegally, looking for a way to continue their journey, which was believed to be to Northern Europe.

Police located and rescued them on Thursday afternoon, while also arresting the alleged perpetrators – reportedly young migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan, including a 16-year-old.

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said the kidnappers ordered the victims to contact their relatives and tell them to transfer money to them in order to secure their release.