head-of-new-civil-protection-to-be-announced-monday

The person who will head the new Ministry for Civil Protection will be announce on Monday, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said on Friday.

“It will be a choice that will have all the guarantees to meet the challenges,” he told Skai television.

Plans for a separate Civil Protection Ministry had to be put on ice on Tuesday after the prime minister’s choice to head the new body, former armed forces chief Evangelos Apostolakis, turned down the job.

The retired admiral and former defense minister under the leftist SYRIZA government from January to July 2019 turned down the position shortly after the cabinet reshuffle was announced on Tuesday.

Apostolakis is said to have declined due to a lack of cross-party consensus on his candicacy.