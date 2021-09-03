minister-defends-migration-bill-in-parliamentary-debate

Greece will not allow itself to become a gateway into Europe, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said on Friday, defending contentious legislation that will make asylum harder to get and will facilitate deportations.

Responding to criticism from the opposition, which accused the conservative government of violating migrants’ rights and abolishing the rule of law, Mitarakis said that policy has been “strict but fair” and aims at the “drastic containment of the impact of the [migration] crisis on Greek society.”

“Our country is no longer, nor will it again become, a gateway into the European continent,” said the minister.