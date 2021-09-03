NEWS

Officials say shot migrant found at border with Turkey

Greek police patrolling the northeastern land border with Turkey on Thursday found a migrant with a gunshot wound to the leg who was believed to have crossed into Greece illegally, authorities said.

Police said the 25-year-old Syrian man had used a plastic boat to cross a river that runs along the border.

He had a gunshot wound in the thigh, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. It was not immediately clear who had shot him.

Greece has been beefing up its border security, both on land and at sea. Particularly after the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the government has made clear it wants to avoid a repetition of 2015, when more than a million people entered Europe, the vast majority through the Greek islands, to seek asylum.

[AP]

Migration
