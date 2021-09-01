Little Amal triggers resentful few in Larissa 

The giant puppet Little Amal, which is on a 5,000-mile journey from Turkey to Britain to highlight the plight of Syrian refugees and the stories of the millions of youngsters traveling alone, passed through Larissa in central Greece on Tuesday.

However, some locals threw stones while others holding religious symbols accosted people who supported the initiative, forcing a police intervention to restore order.

The giant wooden 3.5-meter-tall living artwork by a young Syrian refugee is passing through several cities in Greece and has for the most part been warmly embraced since it arrived from Turkey.

Local reports referred to what they described as xenophobic responses of those opposed to the puppet passing through their city.

After Greece, Little Amal will go to Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and finally the UK where her journey will end in Manchester on November 3.