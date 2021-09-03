NEWS

Unvaccinated MPs won’t be barred from Greek Parliament

unvaccinated-mps-won-t-be-barred-from-greek-parliament

Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas said on Friday there are five or six deputies who are still unvaccinated.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Tasoulas told reporters that the unvaccinated MPs are from two parties.

He also stressed that unvaccinated MPs will not be barred from entering Parliament, but will have to submit the results of two coronavirus tests each week.

As for parliamentary staff, he said that about 90% of them have been vaccinated.

Vaccine Politics
