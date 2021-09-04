NEWS

Man accidentally shoots mother in Ilia

man-accidentally-shoots-mother-in-ilia
[ANA-MPA]

A man accidentally shot his mother in a deserted area of Savalai in Ilia in southern Greece, according to local reports on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday night.

The man apparently opened fire thinking that thieves had entered their premises when he heard the family dogs barking. He reportedly fired shots in the air with his shotgun to scare off the supposed thieves. However as he tried to reload his gun to fire a second round it went off , injuring his mother who was close by.

He then rushed her to the local hospital in Amaliada before shge was transferred to one in the town of Pyrgos. It was not initially clear what her condition was.

Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Police officer involved in deadly March crash outside Parliament charged with negligent manslaughter

[Reuters]
NEWS

Inquiry launched into death of antivaxxer who refused intubation

[InTime News]
NEWS

Soccer player accused of rape released on €10,000 bail

[Intime News]
NEWS

Teen, footballer testify over alleged gang rape

[File photo]
NEWS

Three injured as shots fired at Kavala beach bar

[File photo]
NEWS

Woman’s body found buried in concrete floor