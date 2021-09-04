man-accidentally-shoots-mother-in-ilia

A man accidentally shot his mother in a deserted area of Savalai in Ilia in southern Greece, according to local reports on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday night.

The man apparently opened fire thinking that thieves had entered their premises when he heard the family dogs barking. He reportedly fired shots in the air with his shotgun to scare off the supposed thieves. However as he tried to reload his gun to fire a second round it went off , injuring his mother who was close by.

He then rushed her to the local hospital in Amaliada before shge was transferred to one in the town of Pyrgos. It was not initially clear what her condition was.