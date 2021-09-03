NEWS

Inquiry launched into death of antivaxxer who refused intubation

inquiry-launched-into-death-of-antivaxxer-who-refused-intubation
[Reuters]

A prosecutor in Athens launched a preliminary investigation on Friday into the death of a 54-year-old woman from coronavirus this week.

The woman, who was against the Covid-19 vaccines, posted messages on social media while in hospital calling on strangers to help stop her intubation after her doctors recommended it due to her very low oxygen levels.

The inquiry will seek to determine whether any persons unrelated to the hospital prevented or obstructed the patient’s timely intubation, following up reports that individuals heeded the woman’s call.

Anyone found responsible could face charges of lethal exposure to danger and violation of the law on the transmission of infectious diseases.

Crime Coronavirus
