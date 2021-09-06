public-gathers-outside-athens-cathedral-to-pay-respects-to-theodorakis

A crowd of people, both Greeks and foreigners, started to gather outside the chapel of the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral on Monday, to pay their respects to the late composer Mikis Theodorakis, whose body will be brought to the chapel on Monday afternoon and lie in state for three days.

Theodorakis passed away on Thursday, September 2 at the age of 96.

The public will be able to pay their final respects until 7 p.m. on Monday on the first day, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the last day, on Wednesday.

According to an announcement by the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), a farewell ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon and the body will then be taken to Theodorakis’ home village, Galata in Chania, where there will be a funeral service in the village church on Thursday, followed by a burial in the village cemetery in accordance with the composer’s final wishes.

[ANA-MPA]