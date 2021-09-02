NEWS

Preeminent composer Mikis Theodorakis dies: Comments and reactions 

Mikis Theodorakis, a towering figure in Greek music who was instrumental in raising global awareness of Greece’s plight during the 1967-74 military dictatorship, died on Thursday at the age of 96.

“Today we lost a part of Greece’s soul. Mikis Theodorakis, Mikis the teacher, the intellectual, the radical, our Mikis has gone,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

“It is with deep emotion and an incessant applause that we say goodbye to Mikis Theodorakis, activist-creator, leader and pioneer of a new, fighting art in music,” the Central Committee of the Greek Communist Party said in a statement on Thursday.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said Theodorakis was a full Greek and at the same time a universal creator, an invaluable asset of our musical culture.” 

“He was given a rich and fruitful life that he lived with passion, a life dedicated to music, the arts, our country and its people, dedicated to the ideas of freedom, justice, equality, social solidarity.”

As news of Theodorakis’ passing spread, the Greek Parliament held a minute of silence.

