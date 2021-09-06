NEWS

Vaccination committee expected to recommend booster shot

Greece’s National Vaccine Committee on Monday is expected to recommend administering Covid booster shots to older age groups, Kathimerini understands.

Last week, the chairman of Greece’s Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, had stated that the body is already examining the issue and was expecting the approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the administration of a third dose of mRNA vaccines to those over 60 years of age.

The relevant announcements, when the reasoning behind the decision will be explained, are expected on Monday’s regular briefing at 6 p.m. by Theodoridou and the Health Ministry secretary general for Primary Health Care, Marios Themistocleous.

