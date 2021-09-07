scuffles-as-crowds-line-up-to-pay-respects-to-theodorakis

People line up to pay their respects to deceased Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis who lies in state for three days at the chapel of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, Greece, September 7, 2021. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

There were minor scuffles on Tuesday evening outside the church containing Mikis Theodorakis’ remains as police attempted to close the church as scheduled at 7 p.m., on the second day of the late composer’s lying in state.

The decision to close the chapel at Athens Cathedral angered those outside who had queued in the hope of paying their respects to the late composer.

As a result, police decided to extend the closing time by one hour.

Throughout the day, crowds of people continued to arrive at the cathedral chapel to pay their final respects to the late composer, whose body will lie in state until Wednesday afternoon.

People of all ages, often holding a red rose or a carnation, waited patiently in long queues to briefly touch the coffin.

The public can visit until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, when a farewell ceremony will be held to wrap up the three-day service at the chapel.

[ANA-MPA]