EMY issues weather warning for Wednesday, Thursday

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) on Wednesday issued an emergency bulletin warning of the sudden onset of a storm front that will last until Thursday.

The wet spell is to sweep into the country this afternoon from the north, bringing rain and storms.

The islands of Sporades, Evia (mainly the north), Thessaly, Central Greece, the western parts of Crete and possibly  central Macedonia, will see rain on Wednesday, while storms are expected in the western Peloponnese.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast in the Sporades, Evia (mainly central and northern), Thessaly, Central Greece, the Peloponnese and in the western parts of Crete, as well as the northeastern Aegean in the evening.

