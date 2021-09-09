Egypt says more work needed to restore relations with Turkey 

Egypt is “eager to find a resolution” and a formula for restoring relations with Turkey, but more work needs to be done, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

When Egypt is “satisfied” that outstanding issues have been resolved, the path will be open for further progress, he added.

The statemen followed a Turkey and Egypt agreed on Wednesday to continue talks to repair and eventually normalize strained ties after wrapping up a second round of discussions meant to address differences, the two countries said in a joint statement.

The talks were held in Ankara over two days and led by the respective deputy foreign ministers.

