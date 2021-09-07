US ambassador: Greece now ‘a source of solutions’ and ‘positive example’

Greece has become a “source of solutions” and “a real positive example to the region,” US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt has told a Washington think tank.

Speaking in an online panel on “Changing Tides: Great Power Competition In the Eastern Mediterranean,” hosted by the Center for European Policy Analysis on Tuesday, Pyatt said Greece had “demonstrated its commitment to investing in cooperative relations across a broad region where the United States is involved in a global competition, and where we’re looking for friends and allies.”

“Greece has emerged as a really critical American ally, both because we have a shared vision for building peace, stability, economic prosperity, on issues of energy and climate where our interests converge completely, but also because of our shared values and the foundation of a commitment to democracy that is held so deeply both in the United States and in Greece,” he said.

He noted the “systematic effort” of the present government and its predecessor “to build new relations with Israel, with Cyprus, but also other key players in the Eastern Med and the Middle East – Lebanon, UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Libya.”

