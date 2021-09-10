NEWS

Measures for inbound travelers extended to September 17

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority on Friday announced the further extension of measures on inbound travel aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 until 6 a.m. on Friday, September 17.

The provisions of the directive prohibit the entry into Greece of third-country nationals from outside the European Union and Schengen areas. 

It exempts passengers traveling for essential reasons and permanent residents of the following 36 countries: Australia, North Macedonia, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Belarus, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Japan, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Moldova, Brunei, San Marino, Andorra, Vatican, Monaco, Turkey, Kosovo and Chinese Taipei.

All travelers to Greece, regardless of nationality, must fill submit an electronic Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at the electronic address travel.gov.gr before the departure of the flight to Greece. The proof of completion of the PLF electronic form, which is automatically sent by e-mail to the passenger by the system, is considered a necessary travel document.

To enter Greece, passengers must also have either a certificate of vaccination or a negative PCR / rapid test or certificate of previous illness with Covid-19 or a digital certificate.

