Greece will continue to accept travellers from the US, says tourism minister

Greece continues to accept tourists from the United States without imposing coronavirus-related restrictions, the country’s new Tourism Minister said on Tuesday.

“Greece will continue to receive visitors from the US until the end of the tourist season,” the Vassilis Kikilias said. “This is a very important market, which creates added value in the country’s economy.”

The European Union recommended in late August that Americans should be banned from nonessential travel to its 27 member states after a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. The US does not allow travellers from Europe to enter the country.

The guidance, however, is non-binding, allowing each individual country to decide whether to reintroduce restrictions.

