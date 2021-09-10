athens-half-marathon-to-be-dedicated-to-theodorakis

The Athens Half Marathon, which is to be held on Sunday after a two-year hiatus, will from this year be dedicated to the memory of renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis, who died on September 2.

The race is one of the top sporting events in the city and is jointly organised by the Hellenic Athletics Federation (SEGAS) and Athens Municipality.

The municipality accepted the unanimous proposal of SEGAS’s board to hold the race in the memory of Theodorakis and to organise a series of cultural and sports events alongside it each year that are dedicated to the great composer.

The 2021 Athens Half Marathon, which was not held last year due to the pandemic, will kick off on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. from the Tomb to the Unknown Soldier on Syntagma Square, taking a route that will end on Amalias Avenue by 11 a.m.

The registration centre, from which all registered runners can get their number and participation pack for the race, will be located at the municipality’s Serafeio Athletic and Community Complex at Pireos 160 and Petrou Ralli Street.

The centre will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Race participants must be over 18 and able to provide a certificate that they are either fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have immunity from having contracted the disease.

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis and SEGAS President Sofia Sakorafa visited the exhibition for the 9th Half Marathon at the Serafeio centre on Friday.

[ANA-MPA]