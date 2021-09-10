greek-police-nabs-suspected-drug-dealer-wanted-in-sweden

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, have arrested a 32-year-old man who is wanted in Sweden in connection with a November 2020 haul of more than a ton of cannabis, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said in an announcement on Friday.

The suspect was wanted on an international arrest warrant and was tracked down thanks to the efforts of local members of the European Network of Fugitive Active Search Teams (ENFAST).

Swedish authorities also described the 32-year-old as dangerous, saying that he was involved in a kidnapping.