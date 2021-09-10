Cost of PCR and rapid tests to be capped from Sept. 13

A person holds a test tube labelled 'COVID-19 Test Positive' in front of displayed words 'COVID-19 Delta variant' in this illustration taken August 31, 2021. [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

The cost of diagnostic tests for Covid-19 at private laboratories and clinics will be capped from Monday, following a government decision.

The cap does not apply to tests where the sample is taken outside the laboratory or clinic.

A decision by the Ministry of Development and Investments stipulates the maximum sale price of a PCR molecular test (including consumables) will be €40 while the cost of taking a sample must not exceed €20

A Rapid antigen test, including sample collection, will be capped at €10.

The maximum prices do not include VAT.

If the sample is taken outside of the private diagnostic laboratory or clinic, the cost of the texts may be decided freely.

Businesses offering the above services must display their price list in a place that is visible to the public, including websites, and they must also refer to the maximum prices.

Businesses that do not comply with the new decision face an administrative fine of €5,000 for charging excessive prices and €1,000 for failing to display their price lists.

