n17-convict-appeals-over-prison-transfer-deadlock

November 17 convict Dimitris Koufodinas has appealed to the country’s Supreme Special Court to resolve a deadlock over his request to be transferred to the capital’s Korydallos Prison.

The 63-year-old hitman of the now-defunct terrorist group has made successive attempts to be transferred from Greece’s only maximum-security prison in Domokos, central Greece, to Korydallos, going as far as staging a weeks-long hunger strike earlier this year.

In his latest appeal, he claims that he is being denied justice by the holdup created by conflicting decisions issued by a local civil court in Lamia and the Council of State.

The Supreme Special Court is responsible for resolving disputes between administrative and civil courts.

Koufodinas, who has been convicted to 11 life sentences plus an additional 25 years for his role in N17, has also petitioned for release on the grounds that he has served 19 of the maximum 25 years foreseen by Greece’s penal code.