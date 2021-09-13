NEWS

Greece has hottest summer in 43 years

An officer wipes the sweat from a Presidential guard’s forehead during a heatwave in central Athens, Thursday. [EPA]

Greece experienced its hottest summer in 43 years over the months of June, July and August, the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo weather service has said.

Citing official data for the 43-year period, Meteo said the second-hottest summer was in 2007, followed by 1987, 2000 and 2012.

The hottest days of the hottest summer, meanwhile, were between July 27 and August 6.

It added that many other parts of the Mediterranean, as well as the western United States, Siberia and western parts of Russia, also experienced an unusually hot summer this year.

