Moderate quake shakes Ionian islands of Zakynthos, Cephalonia

Zakynthos and Cephalonia were rattled by a moderate earthquake on Tuesday which struck at sea, roughly between the two Ionian islands, at around 1.40 p.m. local time.

The Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center both gave it a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale.

There were no reports of damages or injuries.

The Geodynamic Institute reported the quake’s epicenter as being 35 kilometers southwest of the Zakynthos village of Volimes, at a depth of 8.7 kilometers.