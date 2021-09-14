NEWS

New Covid infections rise to 2,919

new-covid-infections-rise-to-2-919
[Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA]

The number of new Covid-19 infections jumped to 2,919 on Tuesday from 1,608  the day before, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

There were also 31 deaths versus 51 on Monday, while 369 patients were on ventilators.

Once again, the majority of new cases (606) were confirmed in Attica, while 409 cases were found in Thessaloniki.

EODY said it conducted a total of 348,038 tests (PCR and rapid) in the past 24 hours, which had a positivity rate of 0.88%.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Covid restrictions for minors clarified

[VALDRIN XHEMAJ/EPA]
NEWS

Deaths from Covid rise to 51

greek-schools-reopen-with-regular-testing-for-unvaccinated
NEWS

Greek schools reopen with regular testing for unvaccinated

new-covid-measures-come-into-effect
NEWS

New Covid measures come into effect

[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,319 new cases, 28 deaths

People hold banners that read 'Freedom for Businesses' and 'There is no Covid-19 - Let's go back to work' during a protest by restaurant workers in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
NEWS

Bulgaria, EU’s least vaccinated nation, faces deadly surge