new-covid-infections-rise-to-2-919

The number of new Covid-19 infections jumped to 2,919 on Tuesday from 1,608 the day before, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

There were also 31 deaths versus 51 on Monday, while 369 patients were on ventilators.

Once again, the majority of new cases (606) were confirmed in Attica, while 409 cases were found in Thessaloniki.

EODY said it conducted a total of 348,038 tests (PCR and rapid) in the past 24 hours, which had a positivity rate of 0.88%.