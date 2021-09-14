22% of police remain unvaccinated, says Citizen Protection Minister

Just over a fifth of Greece’s police officers remain unvaccinated but there are no plans to make it mandatory for them, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Tuesday.

The minister told private broadcaster SKAI that he believed a “systematic effort” to get the remaining 22% of police inoculated would soon produce results.

“Some younger guys are of the opinion that they will not get sick and are not in danger, but I think life has shown us that the opposite is the case. We are continuing the very systematic effort to vaccinate them and I believe that we will have results in this regard.”

He also said that as 70% of criminal activity takes place in the Attica region, the police presence in and around Athens would be increased.

The focus of the police would be on combatting drug gangs and the issue of drugs in general, he underlined.

[ANA-MPA/Ekathimerini]