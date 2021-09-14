NEWS

22% of police remain unvaccinated, says Citizen Protection Minister

22-of-police-remain-unvaccinated-says-citizen-protection-minister
[InTime News]

Just over a fifth of Greece’s police officers remain unvaccinated but there are no plans to make it mandatory for them, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Tuesday.

The minister told private broadcaster SKAI that he believed a “systematic effort” to get the remaining 22% of police inoculated would soon produce results.

“Some younger guys are of the opinion that they will not get sick and are not in danger, but I think life has shown us that the opposite is the case. We are continuing the very systematic effort to vaccinate them and I believe that we will have results in this regard.”

He also said that as 70% of criminal activity takes place in the Attica region, the police presence in and around Athens would be increased.

The focus of the police would be on combatting drug gangs and the issue of drugs in general, he underlined.

[ANA-MPA/Ekathimerini]

Police Vaccine
READ MORE
university-police-to-be-introduced-in-december
NEWS

University police to be introduced in December

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Woman killed by partner in ninth such crime this year

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Fugitive wanted by Interpol nabbed in Athens

[InTime News]
NEWS

Special police guard arrested after discharging weapon in holiday clash

police-unionist-being-probed-after-trashing-justice-system
NEWS

Police unionist being probed after trashing justice system

File photo.
NEWS

Body of unidentified woman found in Volos port