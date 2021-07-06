special-police-guard-arrested-after-discharging-weapon-in-holiday-clash

Police in Lesvos have arrested a 28-year-old special police guard following allegations he discharged his service weapon during a clash with youths while on holidays.

The special police officer is stationed in Athens but had returned to his native Lesvos on vacation.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 2 July in a park in Mytilene, the island’s capital.

Following complaints from locals, the special guard was arrested and now faces disciplinary procedures.

[ANA-MPA]