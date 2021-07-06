NEWS

Special police guard arrested after discharging weapon in holiday clash

special-police-guard-arrested-after-discharging-weapon-in-holiday-clash
[InTime News]

Police in Lesvos have arrested a 28-year-old special police guard following allegations he discharged his service weapon during a clash with youths while on holidays.

The special police officer is stationed in Athens but had returned to his native Lesvos on vacation.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 2 July in a park in Mytilene, the island’s capital.

Following complaints from locals, the special guard was arrested and now faces disciplinary procedures.

[ANA-MPA]

Police
READ MORE
police-unionist-being-probed-after-trashing-justice-system
NEWS

Police unionist being probed after trashing justice system

[InTime News]
NEWS

Body of unidentified woman found in Volos port

police-nabs-extortionists-of-omonia
CRIME

Police nabs extortionists of Omonia

riot-units-get-schooled-by-french-security-police
NEWS

Riot units get schooled by French security police

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police operation in central Athens square

internal-affairs-to-investigate-alleged-police-violence-in-teenager-case
NEWS

Internal Affairs to investigate alleged police violence in teenager case