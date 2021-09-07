NEWS

University police to be introduced in December

The need to adequately train the 400 employees of the new university police force – officially called the University Protection Units – will delay their introduction until at least early December, according to government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou.

Government officials privately reiterated their commitment to introducing the new force despite vehement reactions from left-wing parties and part of the academic community, which has been critical of the new force’s being part of the Hellenic Police.

Academics have petitioned the Council of State to rule the establishment of the new force unconstitutional.

The unarmed members of the university police will undergo three months of training before assuming their duties.

