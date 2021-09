Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit the United States on October 14 for the signing of the renewed Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement between the two NATO allies, ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou told a news briefing on Wednesday.

Dendias, who will take part in the so-called strategic dialogue between the two sides, is also expected to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Papaioannou said.