acid-attacker-s-court-date-deferred-to-september-30

The trial of a 36-year-old woman accused of throwing sulfuric acid at a perceived romantic rival was deferred on Wednesday to September 30 following a proposal by the district prosecutor, Charalambos Mastrantonakis.

He requested that the process be stopped in order to rearrange the order of the witnesses so that the victim, Ioanna Paliospyrou, who was fifth in line, is examined first.

Paliospyrou, who arrived at the courthouse with a special white mask on her face, referred to the absence of the accused, known for now only as Efi. “The accused tried to kill me. She proved once again how cold and cowardly she is,” she told reporters.

Efi threw sulfuric acid into the face of Paliospyrou, also 36, in an attack in May 2020 outside her place of work in southern Athens. Efi has admitted the attack, but said that she only intended to injure her victim. She is currently remanded in Korydallos Prison.