NEWS

Acid attacker’s court date deferred to September 30

acid-attacker-s-court-date-deferred-to-september-30
[Intime News]

The trial of a 36-year-old woman accused of throwing sulfuric acid at a perceived romantic rival was deferred on Wednesday to September 30 following a proposal by the district prosecutor, Charalambos Mastrantonakis.

He requested that the process be stopped in order to rearrange the order of the witnesses so that the victim, Ioanna Paliospyrou, who was fifth in line, is examined first. 

Paliospyrou, who arrived at the courthouse with a special white mask on her face, referred to the absence of the accused, known for now only as Efi. “The accused tried to kill me. She proved once again how cold and cowardly she is,” she told reporters.

Efi threw sulfuric acid into the face of Paliospyrou, also 36, in an attack in May 2020 outside her place of work in southern Athens. Efi has admitted the attack, but said that she only intended to injure her victim. She is currently remanded in Korydallos Prison. 

Justice Crime
READ MORE
[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Fugitive wanted by Interpol nabbed in Athens

A man holding a hose is helped to climb a slope, as a wildfire burns in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8, 2021. [Stringer/Reuters]
NEWS

Probe ordered into possible organized arson plan

hammer-falls-hard-on-greek-mafia-thugs
NEWS

Hammer falls hard on ‘Greek mafia’ thugs

popular-actor-in-pre-trial-custody-over-rape-charges
NEWS

Popular actor in pre-trial custody over rape charges

tougher-sentences-for-sexual-offenses
NEWS

Tougher sentences for sexual offenses

longer-terms-for-sexual-violence-against-minors
NEWS

Longer terms for sexual violence against minors