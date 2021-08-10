NEWS

Probe ordered into possible organized arson plan

A man holding a hose is helped to climb a slope, as a wildfire burns in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8, 2021. [Stringer/Reuters]

Amid rampant speculation and growing indications of arson, the Supreme Court prosecutor has ordered an investigation into whether there was an organized plan behind wildfires that have wreaked destruction across the country.

To this end, Supreme Court Prosecutor Vassilios Pliotas addressed his request to senior judicial and police authorities.

“The excessive number of fires, of unusual intensity and extent, that have occurred in recent days, resulting in incalculable damage to the natural environment (especially the country’s forest wealth), buildings, facilities, agricultural land, crops and tourist infrastructure, even endangering the lives of many of our fellow human beings, as well as the ‘synchronization’ of their setting alight, create reasonable suspicions of deliberate organized criminal activity and not just a simple, accidental occurrence of incidence of negligent behavior,” he wrote.

