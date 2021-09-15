NEWS

Rottweiler owners sentenced over toddler’s death 

A couple from a village outside Kozani, northern Greece, were handed a five-year sentence by a local court on Wednesday over the death of a five-year-old who was fatally injured by their two rottweilers in April 2016.

The boy was playing at their yard when the dogs attacked him.

The court turned the sentence into a monetary compensation of 20 euros per day, and ordered the couple to pay 10,000 euros each as bail by September 30, 2021.

The two are also barred from leaving the country and ever owning a dog, while they will also have to appear twice a week at their local police station. 

