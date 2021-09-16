NEWS

EU’s Schinas: Neighboring countries cannot blackmail Europe on migration

eu-s-schinas-neighboring-countries-cannot-blackmail-europe-on-migration

Europe cannot be blackmailed by any of its neighboring countries on migration, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said in an interview with Greek state-run broadcaster ERT on Wednesday evening.

“It was proved last year in Evros, a few months ago on the Spanish-Moroccan border, in the Spanish city of Ceuta, and a few weeks ago on the Belarus-Lithuania border, that no authoritarian or non-authoritarian neighbor can blackmail Europe by manipulating human suffering through migration flows,” he said.

“Those who tried failed and today the president has found the right political moment to reiterate this message,” he added, referring to a speech by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

Neighbors need to “work with Europe, not against it,” he said.

EU Migration
READ MORE
[EPA]
NEWS

EU: Turkey must stick to migrants deal

[Intime News]
NEWS

Mitsotakis to Sassoli: We don’t want a repeat of 2015

Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, US, August 31, 2021. [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
NEWS

Echoes of 2015 as EU grapples with Afghan migration challenge

eu-to-seek-to-stop-mass-afghanistan-migration-draft-statement-says
NEWS

EU to seek to stop mass Afghanistan migration, draft statement says

[Dimitris Papamitsos-Prime Minister's Office]
NEWS

PM meets EU Parliament VP to discuss Afghanistan

A staff member of European Union's border agency FRONTEX operates an aerostat balloon system equipped with high tech surveillance cameras, in Alexandroupolis, Greece, August 10, 2021. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
NEWS

EU border agency trials high tech controls as Afghan fighting spreads