Opposition blasts lack of action against Bogdanos over preschooler names’ list

Greece’s main opposition party on Thursday revisited its criticism of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for not expelling New Democracy lawmaker Konstantinos Bogdanos after he retweeted an article containing the full names of pre-school children enrolled in an Athens kindergarten, which deplored the fact that the majority appear to be of migrant origin.

“Mr. Mitsotakis has for two days covered for and does not dare to expel the fascist Bogdanos who targeted infants,” SYRIZA said in an announcement. “This confirms that he is a weak prime minister, who is afraid even of [someone like] Bogdanos.”

“As for justice, it continues to remain deaf to a series of offences that arise from the publication of the details of minors and their targeting with racist slurs by the New Democracy deputy,” the party added.

The list of names was included in an article published by the website meaculpa.gr under the headline “Shocking list”, with emphasis on the fact that most of the names appear to be non-Greek. It was later removed, though the article remained up, with the website claiming its publication was a “mistake”.

