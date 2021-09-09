Pet law in Parliament for debate and vote 

An Interior Ministry law introducing a stricter framework for pet ownership will be discussed in Parliament at the committee level starting on Thursday before being put to a vote next week.

Seeking to reduce the number of stray cats and dogs, the new legislation makes spaying and neutering obligatory within six months of a pet’s acquisition (on the condition that it is over a year old).

Breeders and other pet owners who are entitled to not spay or neuter their animals will be required to send a DNA sample to a special department that will be created at the Academy of Athens, allowing authorities to trace the provenance of new litters.

Failure to sterilize a pet will carry a fine of €1,000.

Animal abuse is now also more clearly defined and has been raised to a felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to €50,000.