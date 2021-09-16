At least 73% of university students inoculated

Almost three-quarters of university students have been vaccinated, demonstrating one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, a member of the health committee advising the government on the pandemic said on Thursday.

Speaking during a regular briefing, Vana Papaevangelou said the more than 73% of students have been inoculated against Covid-19.

She said while epidemiological profile of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be stabilizing downwards, infections among younger children and teenagers are expected to rise, following the reopening of schools on Monday.

Over 65% of Greece’s population has now been vaccinated, Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga told the same briefing.

