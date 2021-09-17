dendias-to-meet-counterparts-on-sidelines-of-un-general-assembly

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is trevelling to New York next week to take part in the work of the 76th UN General Assembly, on the margins of which he is expected to hold a series of meetings from September 20 to the 22nd.

These include bilateral meetings with traditional allies and partners, starting with his Egyptian counterpart and the Industry Minister of the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia. The above meetings are part of the Greek foreign minister’s regular contact with his counterparts and mark the consolidation of the strategic relations that have been developed with these countries over the last two years.

There will also be a meeting between the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, which is intended to prepare for the next summit, which is scheduled to take place in Greece in October.

A meeting is also scheduled between Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the United States, which is to be attended in person by Greek, Cypriot and Israeli foreign ministers and US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. It will examine co-operation in various areas, including energy, as well as developments in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region and offer an opportunity to discuss issues that will be examined in depth during Greece-US Strategic Dialogue in October.

Dendias will also meet with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides on September 20 to discuss the Cyprus issue, as well as his Algerian and Armenian counterparts, Ramtane Lamamra and Ararat Mirzoyan, respectively.

