NEWS

Greece expresses solidarity with US on 20th anniversary of 9/11

greece-expresses-solidarity-with-us-on-20th-anniversary-of-9-11

Greece’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed solidarity with the United States and the American people on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

“Today we stand in solidarity with our American friends and allies in remembering the victims of the horrific terrorist attacks of September 11. Twenty years on, we honor their memory and stand united in our collective moral duty to never forget and to continue to defend freedom and democracy,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Diplomacy Terrorism US
READ MORE
amp-8216-we-do-not-forget-amp-8217-amp-8211-dendias-marks-remembrance-day-for-terrorism-victims
NEWS

‘We do not forget’ – Dendias marks Remembrance Day for Terrorism Victims

[Amr Nabil/AP]
NEWS

Egypt says more work needed to restore relations with Turkey 

[Intime News]
NEWS

Greece backs Tunisia’s fight for stability

[File photo]
NEWS

US ambassador: Greece now ‘a source of solutions’ and ‘positive example’

[Greek Foreign Ministry/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Greece delivers 100,000 Covid vaccines to Tunisia 

[InTime News]
NEWS

Greece supports Libya’s path to December elections