greece-expresses-solidarity-with-us-on-20th-anniversary-of-9-11

Greece’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed solidarity with the United States and the American people on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

“Today we stand in solidarity with our American friends and allies in remembering the victims of the horrific terrorist attacks of September 11. Twenty years on, we honor their memory and stand united in our collective moral duty to never forget and to continue to defend freedom and democracy,” the ministry said in a tweet.